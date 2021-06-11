Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$5.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock. Black Diamond Group traded as high as C$4.67 and last traded at C$4.53, with a volume of 6025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.59.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$261.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.02.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$65.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.00 million. Research analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

