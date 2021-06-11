BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 3,541 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $375,204.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,705,714.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total value of $1,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,920 shares of company stock worth $18,220,550. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 242.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 372.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BL traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.10. 245,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,759. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.11. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.