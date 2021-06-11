BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $275,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the first quarter worth $202,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $78.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.22. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.12 million. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

