BlackRock Inc. Has $263.80 Million Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039,442 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.02% of Oak Street Health worth $263,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion and a PE ratio of -0.79. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $323,311.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 549,920 shares in the company, valued at $30,124,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $1,472,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,882,385.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,892,163 shares of company stock worth $474,333,810. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

