BlackRock Inc. Has $282.95 Million Stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Triumph Bancorp worth $282,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TBK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.08. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

