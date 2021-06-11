Blue Edge Capital LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $365.99. 38,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,867. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $362.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Truist Securities raised their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.48.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

