Blue Edge Capital LLC Acquires 471 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,674 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $400.34. 24,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,178. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The firm has a market cap of $377.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

