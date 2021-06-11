Blue Edge Capital LLC Buys 3,586 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.07. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,243. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $58.90 and a 1-year high of $82.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.47.

