Blue Edge Capital LLC Buys 76 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

BABA stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.87. 128,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,824,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

