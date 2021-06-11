Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Short Interest Down 89.3% in May

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the May 13th total of 233,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,852,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLPG remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,508,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,648,217. Blue Line Protection Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.
About Blue Line Protection Group
