Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.04. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 75,921 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $165.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.39.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 493,363 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 641,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

