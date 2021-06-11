BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) to Outperform

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAPIF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of SAPIF opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11. Saputo has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

