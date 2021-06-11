BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 159.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Shares of NPK opened at $101.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.58. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.49 and a 1 year high of $117.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.