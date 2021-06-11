BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 3,751 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 100.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,849,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,500,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of CVGW opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.90. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.