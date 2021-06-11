BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 5,182 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

SKY stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 2.19. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,002.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $536,609.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,020.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,327 shares of company stock worth $14,817,209 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

