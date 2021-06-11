BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 13,302 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,302 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,789,000 after acquiring an additional 533,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,803,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,226,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,013,000 after acquiring an additional 47,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $992,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,815.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,394 shares of company stock worth $13,617,501. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SMAR opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.20. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.