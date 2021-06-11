BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 59,076 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 59,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $23.58 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 3.19.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,507,500.00. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $129,348.75. Insiders have sold a total of 106,566 shares of company stock worth $2,130,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.81.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.