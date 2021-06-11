Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Boliden AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

BDNNY remained flat at $$85.95 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 830. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $42.32 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

