Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Position Lifted by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,489. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.