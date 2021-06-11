Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 375 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.6% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.49 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

