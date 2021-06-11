Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $63,585,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

NYSE STZ opened at $237.17 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.26. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

