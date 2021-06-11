Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 7,280 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,378,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,477,000 after purchasing an additional 311,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,597,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after purchasing an additional 601,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

NYSE:BEP opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.08%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

