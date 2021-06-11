Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 997,344 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after acquiring an additional 746,553 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 65.6% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,919,000 after acquiring an additional 479,497 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $191.67 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

