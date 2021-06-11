Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,488 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,308,000 after purchasing an additional 192,959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,116,000 after purchasing an additional 181,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163,099 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2,478.9% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 151,933 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,771,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $433.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $426.50. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $251.84 and a 52-week high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.