Bottos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $37,901.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $910,648.94 and approximately $37,901.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bottos has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00061019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00022212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.35 or 0.00825345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00087090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00045235 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.