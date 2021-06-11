Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,022,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 41,412 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,648,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.70. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

