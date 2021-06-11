Bridge Mutual Market Cap Reaches $33.35 Million (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $33.35 million and $502,767.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001763 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00056162 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00149904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00186361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.04 or 0.01089994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,218.56 or 0.99681679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002663 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,074,004 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

