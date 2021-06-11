Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,474 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $912,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $4,721,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 60,918 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 19.4% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $450.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.30 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $400.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,538 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

