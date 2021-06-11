Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $10.79 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,107 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

NYSE:MO opened at $50.14 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $92.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.