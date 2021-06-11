Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $15.74 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,691 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $15,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $194.95 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $195.88. The company has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.