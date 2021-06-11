Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 59,526 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 50,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 10,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 57,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 124,548 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS opened at $85.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,337 shares of company stock worth $57,776,525 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.