Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 47,852 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,852 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $13,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 47,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 169,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,608,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.34. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $50.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.