Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.00

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 10338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRMK shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%. Equities analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

