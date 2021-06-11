Brokerages Anticipate AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.30 Million

Analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report $32.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. AxoGen reported sales of $22.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $134.80 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $152.20 million, with estimates ranging from $148.30 million to $156.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%.

AXGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.56. 132,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,980. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.02 million, a PE ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.69. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.91.

AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

