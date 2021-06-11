Brokerages Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Announce -$0.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. 59,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,855. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $777.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.46. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 920,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,400,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

