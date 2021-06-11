Brokerages Expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.24. Constellium reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Constellium stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. Constellium has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 2.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $5,555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth $552,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

