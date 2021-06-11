Brokerages Expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Announce $1.27 EPS

Brokerages expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen bought 3,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,045,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,800,000 after acquiring an additional 133,919 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 215,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,558,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $49.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.34. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

