Brokerages Expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to Announce $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to announce earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Liberty Broadband reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 187.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $6.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Broadband.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBRDK. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.73. 8,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,289. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $116.78 and a 52 week high of $168.52. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.64.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.