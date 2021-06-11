Brokerages Expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.57 Billion

Brokerages predict that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will announce sales of $4.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.87 billion. Moderna posted sales of $66.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6,787.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $17.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.51 billion to $20.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $22.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,411,583.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $2,055,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,199,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,132,589 shares of company stock worth $280,419,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.44. The stock had a trading volume of 115,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,188,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $227.71.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

