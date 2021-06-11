Brokerages Expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. QTS Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QTS shares. Truist downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period.

Shares of QTS stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $78.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.17. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.33 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.42%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

