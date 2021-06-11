Brokerages Expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.98 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will post $13.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.90 million to $14.01 million. Veru reported sales of $10.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $61.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.67 million to $74.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $58.44 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $74.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million.

VERU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veru in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89. Veru has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.19 million, a P/E ratio of -296.57 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Veru by 877.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veru by 462.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Veru during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veru by 1,877.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.