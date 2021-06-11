Brokerages Set Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Price Target at $77.00

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

AAWW traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,904. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $76.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,378,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,540 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

