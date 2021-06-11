Brokerages Set Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Price Target at $77.00

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.
AAWW traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,904. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $76.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,378,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,540 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
