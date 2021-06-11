Brokerages Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Target Price at $55.83

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

COHU opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cohu has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.76.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. Analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 12.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after acquiring an additional 35,310 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $13,573,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Cohu by 81.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 556,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,289,000 after acquiring an additional 249,877 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Cohu by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 47,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

