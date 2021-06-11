Brokerages Set Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price at $88.67

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,014. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,398 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,372 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $87.27. 1,405,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,239. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.97. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $92.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

