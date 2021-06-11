Brokerages Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Target Price at C$49.10

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.10.

Several research firms recently commented on GIL. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$42.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.52 billion and a PE ratio of -255.71. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$19.29 and a twelve month high of C$46.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$746.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$639.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total transaction of C$1,858,982.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,949,440.99.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

