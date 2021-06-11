Brokerages Set Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target at $103.21

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on PENN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $83.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,234. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.03 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

