Brokerages Set Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) PT at $11.19

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RWT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE RWT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.00. 952,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,386. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.86. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,600.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

