Brokerages Set Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Target Price at $58.63

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHP stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.44. The company had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,284. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

