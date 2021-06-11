Brokerages Set Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Price Target at $13.33

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

SYBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ SYBX opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $192.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.95. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synlogic by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Synlogic by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

