Brokers Offer Predictions for iCAD, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for iCAD in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iCAD’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million.

ICAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $18.40 on Thursday. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $459.37 million, a P/E ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in iCAD during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iCAD by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iCAD by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

